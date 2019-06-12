Video games becoming more diverse, attracting more female players

(NBC)– Amanda Vanhiel is one of the thousands of gamers checking out the latest and greatest in video games at the E3 expo in Los Angeles.

“It was a dream of mine when I was like 12,” Vanhiel said. “I remember telling my mom there’s this place called E3 and I really want to go there!”

And more women are making that happen. According to the Entertainment Software Association, the face of gaming is changing.

“Today 46% of gamers are women,” said Stanley Pierre-Louis, with the ESA. “In fact more women play than teenage boys.”

As players become more diverse, so do the games’ creators… and the characters featured in them

“That will keep encouraging women to pick up controllers going on their PCs and exploring all the games,” said online video game personality Emily Rose Jacobson.

The average gamer in the US now is 33-years-old. For the first time this year, more millennials have a subscription video game service than pay for traditional TV.

“They’ve been talking about wanting to try new games, take games with them, and that’s what it’s all about,” said Christina Telleria with XBOX.

Experts say video games are reaching new audiences, in part because they’re accessible.

With more companies– including Nintendo– focusing on social and online gaming.

“Fun and unique experiences for every type of gamer and with Nintendo Switch allow you to play your way,” said Nintendo’s Doug Bowser.

With new remote platforms and streaming libraries on the horizon, a growing pool of gamers will have even more ways to play.

