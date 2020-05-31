Victoria Theatre suffers ‘significant damage’ during unrest

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Victoria Theatre suffered damage during violence in downtown on Saturday. The unrest occurred after protests in Dayton over the death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who was killed while being arrested by police on Monday.
The glass in the main doorway was smashed, as well as the cases holding several promotional posters for shows.
Dayton Live, the organization that manages the theater, released a statement on Facebook following the incident:
“We are aware of your concerns about damage to Victoria Theatre. There has been significant damage, but the theatre is tough. Many of our friends and patrons are asking how to help. You can help and give at https://order.daytonlive.org/quick-donate.
The theatre was one of several properties damaged on Saturday. Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl said at least 15 people were arrested during the protests, with the number expected to grow as the department continued to process those who were charged.
