HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — A vehicle drove through a home and crashed in the backyard in Harrison Township early Monday morning, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Officials said it happened in the 4000 block of Fleetwood Drive around 4:20 a.m.

No injuries were reported and we are working to learn information on the driver.

2 NEWS has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story when more information becomes avaialble.