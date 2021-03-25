Vaccination clinic in Beavercreek Twp. brings heavy traffic, delays

BEAVERCREEK TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene County Sheriff said Thursday traffic is heavy around a vaccination site in Beavercreek Township.

Sheriff Gene Fischer said Thursday the COVID-19 vaccination site at Russ Research Center on Indian Ripple Road is highly congested and motorists should expect delays. The congested are is on Indian Ripple Rd. between S. Alpha Bellbrook Road and Factory Road.

Fischer said through traffic should seek an alternate route. The COVID-19 vaccination clinic will operate until 5:30 pm Thursday.