US military confirms pandemic won’t sideline Santa Claus

This photo provided by The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) shows the Santa Tracker on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. This is the 65th year for the U.S.-Canadian operation that has tracked the jolly old man since a child mistakenly called the base asking to speak to Santa. (NORAD via AP)

DENVER (AP) — The North American Aerospace Defense Command used to monitor for signs of a nuclear attack. But this year, the command is making sure the coronavirus won’t sideline the fabled Santa Claus from delivering gifts around the world.

This is the 65th year for the U.S.-Canadian operation that has tracked the jolly old man since a child mistakenly called the base asking to speak to Santa. Air Force Gen. Glen D. VanHerck says he’s confident that Santa Claus knows how to stay safe. He says even a pandemic won’t disrupt Santa’s schedule. VanHerck says he hopes that tracking Santa will bring happiness to families during an unprecedented holiday season.

