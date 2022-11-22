Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A group of Ukrainian refugees experienced their first Thanksgiving celebration in Dayton on Tuesday.

Several of the refugees are taking classes to learn the English language.

The students and their spouses, who have only been in the United States for a few months, experienced their first traditional Thanksgiving meal along with the staff and clients of Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley.

“We’re very proud of them. Just getting to share Thanksgiving with them has been a special experience,” Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley President Lance Dietrich said.

“They have similar holidays in Ukraine, but not exactly like this, so it’s just been great to see their excitement. They’ve been talking about American turkey for a number of weeks now, so they have been looking forward to this day.”

Dietrich said the students are picking up English quickly, and some have even gotten jobs in the Miami Valley.