UD official talks about challenges university faces amid pandemic

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — The University of Dayton started some in-person classes this week, which came with a steady two-week rise in COVID-19 cases and quarantines as well.

The university started the semester remote but has been moving students back gradually in an effort to restore some sense of normalcy.

Vincent Lewis, director of the Center of Entrepreneurial Leadership at UD, said it has been challenging keeping that feeling of engagement and connection only found in the classroom.

Lewis said all students returning to campus were required to get tested for COVID-19, and to provide proof they were in fact tested.