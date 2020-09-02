UD continues to see rise in COVID-19 cases, active total now at 801

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton reports 70 new cases of COVID-19 on its campus since Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 801.
The university remains at the “Status 4 – RED – WARNING” level. Remote learning has been extended through at least September 14. If the university is raised to a “Status 5 – PUPRLE – VACATE,” students will be asked to evacuate campus.
UD also reports that 169 people have recovered from the virus.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.