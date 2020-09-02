UD continues to see rise in COVID-19 cases, active total now at 801

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton reports 70 new cases of COVID-19 on its campus since Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 801.

The university remains at the “Status 4 – RED – WARNING” level. Remote learning has been extended through at least September 14. If the university is raised to a “Status 5 – PUPRLE – VACATE,” students will be asked to evacuate campus.

Data collection and rendering of this graph was done by the University of Dayton.

UD also reports that 169 people have recovered from the virus.