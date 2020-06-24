UD confirms first case of COVID-19 on campus

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton has confirmed the first case of COVID-19 on its campus.

This person is now in isolation until they have been cleared by health officials. The university is will perform extensive deep cleaning to the areas that the person was in contact with – those areas will also be isolated.

Public Health is following up with close contacts of this person to determine their level of exposure and provide guidance about next steps, including self-quarantine. The process of contact tracing can take several days.

The university will not be naming the person who tested positive.