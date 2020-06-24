UD confirms first case of COVID-19 on campus

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
university_of_dayton_sign_121622

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton has confirmed the first case of COVID-19 on its campus.

This person is now in isolation until they have been cleared by health officials. The university is will perform extensive deep cleaning to the areas that the person was in contact with – those areas will also be isolated.

Public Health is following up with close contacts of this person to determine their level of exposure and provide guidance about next steps, including self-quarantine. The process of contact tracing can take several days.

The university will not be naming the person who tested positive.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS