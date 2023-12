DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Three people are in custody after a crash in Montgomery County.

WDTN Photo/Matt Channels

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, authorities were alerted at 3:24 p.m. to a crash at Hoover Avenue and Scottswood Road in Dayton.

The vehicle involved is a U-Haul pickup truck, which was reportedly stolen out of Dayton, according to Trotwood police.

Trotwood police confirmed that the suspects accused of stealing the U-Haul truck are three males.

2 NEWS is working to learn if anyone was injured.