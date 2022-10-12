Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two suspects were arrested on Wednesday after allegedly stealing a vehicle, one of whom attempted to flee the scene on foot.

On Oct. 12, at 12:32 p.m., deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the 1100 block of Infirmary Road in Dayton after a report that the stolen vehicle had just arrived in the neighborhood.

Upon arrival, the deputies tried to contact a suspect who was seated in the stolen vehicle. That suspect fled the area on foot, trying to avoid capture.

Using a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office K-9 and a drone, the suspect was located and captured. He was later booked at the Montgomery County Jail on several charges.

A second subject found on the property was arrested on a probation warrant and booked at the Montgomery County Jail.

The stolen vehicle was released to the owner at the scene. The names of the suspects have not yet been released.

This matter remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.