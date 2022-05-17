DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As the summer travel season kicks off and brings more travelers back to the air, officials with the Transportation Security Administration have offered helpful tips to ensure an efficient security checkpoint process.

They are also reminding passengers how to pack smart and avoid prohibited items, which trigger alarms that can slow down the security screening process.

“We want people to come to the airport prepared and to know how to get through that TSA security line as quickly and efficiently as possible,” TSA spokesperson Jessica Mayle said at Dayton International Airport on Tuesday.

“Pack smart. Leave those prohibited items at home. We’re not just talking about Swiss army knives or firearms or any sort of weapon, but even those oversized liquids, gels, aerosols. All those items slow down the line.”

Mayle also reminds travelers that if they are unsure about whether an item is allowed, they can check the “What can I bring?” search feature on the TSA website. This allows the individual to know in advance what not to bring rather than stressing at the checkpoint later on.

“Just give yourself plenty of time. Think about all of the steps to get to your gate, not just getting through TSA, but parking, checking in, getting through TSA and then making it to your gate. All of the steps along the way.”

Finally, Mayle said to consider TSA pre-check, which is an expedited screening program which is $85 for 5 years. This allows for a quicker screening line in which travelers do not have to remove their jacket, liquids or electronics.