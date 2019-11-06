Trotwood mayoral candidates hopeful despite close call race

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – In a narrow race, Trotwood’s mayoral election proved every vote counts. While the numbers are unofficial, Councilwoman Yvette Page is ahead of current Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald.

“I may look like I’m poised and everything but all I want to do is jump up and run around the house,” said McDonald.

After a long election night, Page was elated with voter results.

“This outcome, it’s very crucial to who leads the city now and the people told me yesterday that I was the one to lead,” Page said.

Page leads with 1,847 votes. Current McDonald close behind at 1,845, a two vote difference.

“The vote was made yesterday. The decision was made yesterday. I don’t care if it’s two votes or 200,035 votes,” Page said.

Mayor McDonald is shocked by the results.

“We’re talking about someone who’s been on council for two years and has never served on any boards or commissions prior to that,” Page said.

However, the Montgomery County Board of Elections said there are still absentee and provisional ballots to county. A result with a difference of less than a half percent or a tie, would constitute an automatic recall.

Candidates can also request a recall but they would be responsible for the cost.

Provisional and absentee ballots can flip the results. McDonald is holding out hope for those uncounted votes.

“I feel that I have definitely worked hard to create a great atmosphere for the City of Trotwood,” McDonald said.

Tornadoes, the loss of grocery stores and other businesses are just a few of the issues plaguing the city. McDonald is proud of progress she says the city’s made under her leadership.

“I’m very much okay with however this race goes. I absolutely love Trotwood and I have given it my all,” McDonald said.

Both she and her challenger agree no matter who is in the mayor’s seat, its the people of Trotwood who matter most.

“We all have to work together as a group,” Page said.

