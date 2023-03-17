DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Trotwood-Madison City Schools’ Board of Education has reached a tentative agreement with the Trotwood-Madison Education Association.

The next steps include ratification of the agreement by members of the association. The members of the Board of Education will then need to approve the 3-year contract, according to a release from the school.

“We are pleased that we have been able to work collaboratively during the negotiations process to reach an agreement that best serves our students, staff, and the Trotwood community,” the school district said in a statement.

Since July, the more than 300 members of the Trotwood-Madison Education Association have been working under an expired contract.

That contract covers salaries, working conditions and other details that determine educators’ day to day.

Union and district leaders returned to the negotiation table Friday morning to discuss a counterproposal presented by the district, and an agreement was reached.