DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Task Force 1 was activated on Saturday, Sept. 24 in preparation for Tropical Storm Ian to make landfall.

According to a press release, OH-TF1 was activated on Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m. to deploy to Valdosta, Ga. at 3 p.m. as storms strengthened Friday evening.

Tropical Storm Ian is expected to strengthen to have the potential to be a major hurricane along the Florida Gulf Coast and make landfall early Thursday morning.

The 47 member team of OH-TF1 will be leaving the Dayton area and heading to Moody Air Force Base in Valdosta.

Along with OH-TF1, Virginia TF1 and TF2 have also been activated.