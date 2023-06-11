** The video in the above player is archived from earlier today ** The alerts have expired **

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning Sunday evening until 7:45 p.m. for West central Clark County, north central Montgomery County and southeastern Miami County. The warning expired with no reports yet of damage or injury.

A tornado warning for Champaign County that had been set to expire at 8:15 p.m. was canceled shortly before 8 p.m.

Residents around the Dayton area are reporting power outages. (Check the AES Ohio outage map.)

Montgomery County: 3,712 outages

Miami County: 285 outages

This is breaking news. Stay tuned to 2 NEWS for the latest.