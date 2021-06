FORT RECOVERY, Ohio (WDTN) – Meteorologists from the National Weather Service in Wilmington confirm there was a tornado near Fort Recovery after surveying the area for damage.

[3:20 PM] Our survey crew has confirmed a tornado near Fort Recovery in Mercer Co, Ohio. We continue to review and document damage from the area and will determine magnitude and exact path length later today: https://t.co/Hioy5BJB7z. — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) June 19, 2021

The tornado was seen by spotters Friday evening as it crossed into Mercer County.

The NWS will continue to assess the damage to determine the strength and path of the tornado. They plan on releasing this information later today.