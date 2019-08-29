Tornado benefit concert planned for Saturday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Three months after Memorial Day tornadoes, Tommy Potts said there are still people who need help recovering from the the tornado.

“A lot of people are still struggling. They’re just trying to get their barings,” Potts said.

Potts is the manager Cricket Wireless in Huber Heights. For months, he’s operated a donation distribution site out an empty space next to his store. tells me the need hasnt gone away.

Just Wednesday night, he dropped off a six-person tent to a family still without a home.

“They have no money to go anywhere else and any money they’re getting, they’re having to give to repairs for their home. Today, I’m here getting hygiene products for another family to go deliver to them as well,” Potts said.

Potts is in the process of registering his nonprofit, Genie’s Wish.

The donation distribution site carries almost anything a family would need.

The landlord donated the space they use for several months but a new tenant means they have until October 1 to find a new space. They need a 4,000 square-foot warehouse with 24-hours access.

While Genie’s Wish works to secure a new location, they’re still distributing supplies to folks in need. A benefit concert is planned for Saturday to help them continue their good work.

The event will be at WO Wright’s in Beavercreek from 5 p.m. to midnight on August 31.

There will be shirts for sales, raffles and live music.

Potts says the money will go to help not just tornado victims but the Oregon District Tragedy Fund as well.

No fundraising goal has been set but Potts said funds will go directly to those who need it most.

“The more we get, the more we can distribute, the more families we can help,” Potts said.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.