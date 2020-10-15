Tipp City Schools reports staff members tests positive for COVID-19

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Tipp City Schools plans next steps after bond failure

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) — Tipp City Schools is reporting a staff member at LT Intermediate School tested positive for COVID-19.

The district is currently working with Miami County Public Health on contact tracing to ensure students and staff are directly warned. The school will remain open while this takes place.

Officials told parents in a message that though several students at different schools have tested positive, the district has chosen to stay open with the students quarantining to reduce the spread.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS