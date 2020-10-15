Tipp City Schools reports staff members tests positive for COVID-19

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) — Tipp City Schools is reporting a staff member at LT Intermediate School tested positive for COVID-19.
The district is currently working with Miami County Public Health on contact tracing to ensure students and staff are directly warned. The school will remain open while this takes place.
Officials told parents in a message that though several students at different schools have tested positive, the district has chosen to stay open with the students quarantining to reduce the spread.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Video shows fake agents who burst into Memphis apartment, sparking gunfire, police say
- Election officials: Miami County absentee ballots in mail after vendor delay
- 5.5-mills operating levy on ballot in West Carrollton
- DeWine refuses to commit to not shutting down Ohio again, amid COVID-19 surge
- McConnell to bring GOP COVID-19 relief bill back to the table later this month