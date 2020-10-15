Tipp City Schools reports staff members tests positive for COVID-19

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) — Tipp City Schools is reporting a staff member at LT Intermediate School tested positive for COVID-19.

The district is currently working with Miami County Public Health on contact tracing to ensure students and staff are directly warned. The school will remain open while this takes place.

Officials told parents in a message that though several students at different schools have tested positive, the district has chosen to stay open with the students quarantining to reduce the spread.