Tipp City robbery suspect threatened to spray teller with ‘bottle of COVID-19’

Police believe the suspect has voluminous hair based on video of his hat moving on his head. (Tipp City Police Department)

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) — Tipp City Police are asking for help identifying a suspect after he robbed a bank by threatening to spray the teller with a “bottle of COVID-19.”

The suspect entered Greenville Federal Bank around 1:30 p.m. Friday in an orange construction vest and socks over his hands. After the robbery, the suspect entered a black SUV and headed north on South Hyatt Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tipp City Police Station at 937-667-3112 or 937-440-9911 and ask to speak with an officer.

The suspect handed the teller note, indicating he would spray them with a bottle of COVID-19 if they didn’t hand over the money. (Tipp City Police Department)

The suspect is seen wearing black rimmed glasses and an “NFL” beanie inside out. (Tipp City Police Department)

Police believe the car to be a later model Lexus.(Tipp City Police Department)