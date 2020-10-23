Tipp City robbery suspect threatened to spray teller with ‘bottle of COVID-19’

Police believe the suspect has voluminous hair based on video of his hat moving on his head. (Tipp City Police Department)

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) — Tipp City Police are asking for help identifying a suspect after he robbed a bank by threatening to spray the teller with a “bottle of COVID-19.”

The suspect entered Greenville Federal Bank around 1:30 p.m. Friday in an orange construction vest and socks over his hands. After the robbery, the suspect entered a black SUV and headed north on South Hyatt Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tipp City Police Station at 937-667-3112 or 937-440-9911 and ask to speak with an officer.

