Tipp City police looking for robbery suspect

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – Tipp City police are looking for a man who is suspected of robbing a gas station on Nov. 5 just before 10 p.m.

Authorities said the suspect entered a BP gas station on W. Main St and robbed the attendant on duty at gun point. 

Police said the driver of the get-away car stayed in the parking lot of Foodtown directly behind Speedway and waited for the suspect to return.

If you were in that area at that time and saw suspicious activity, or if you have any information that could help identify the suspect, please contact the Tipp City Police Department at 937-667-3112 or 911.

