Thunderstorms and wind return to the Miami Valley

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After a few summer-like days the Miami Valley will see some storms Wednesday afternoon.

 Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Carley Smith said an isolated shower could develop during the day and a few thunderstorms will be in the area in the afternoon. There is a marginal risk of severe weather.

24-hour risk

Showers and thunderstorms will continue Wednesday night into Thursday and a few may produce gusty wind or hail along with heavy rain. Friday will be dry and a little cooler. There is even the chance of scattered light frost Saturday morning.

Download the free Storm Team 2 App and 2 NEWS App to stay in the know as the weather worsens in the Miami Valley. 2 NEWS and WDTN.com will follow the developing storms and keep you updated as changes occur.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS