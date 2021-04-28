Thunderstorms and wind return to the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After a few summer-like days the Miami Valley will see some storms Wednesday afternoon.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Carley Smith said an isolated shower could develop during the day and a few thunderstorms will be in the area in the afternoon. There is a marginal risk of severe weather.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue Wednesday night into Thursday and a few may produce gusty wind or hail along with heavy rain. Friday will be dry and a little cooler. There is even the chance of scattered light frost Saturday morning.

