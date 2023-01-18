DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Dublin police are investigating after finding three bodies inside a house overnight Wednesday.

According to a release from the City of Dublin, police went to a house on Balfoure Circle just after 2 a.m. after a well-being check call from a resident. When officers arrived, they found two men and one woman dead.

Detectives said in their initial investigation that all three died from apparent gunshot wounds in a suspected murder-suicide. Officers did not see signs of forced entry inside the home. They also believe the bodies had been inside the house for several days.

Dublin police have not released additional information as of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. They have called in the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to assist.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline available 24/7. To reach the 24/7 Crisis Text Helpline, text 4HOPE to 741741.