DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The FBI is continuing its investigation into the Beavercreek Walmart shooting that led to four people being hospitalized with injuries.

According to Beavercreek Police Captain Scott Molnar, three of the four victims have been released from the hospital.

He shared this statement with 2 NEWS:

Currently, the FBI is still investigating the shooter, his history, and potential leads toward a motive. Of the four victims, three have been released from the hospital. Ms. Taylor remains hospitalized but was moved out of the ICU earlier this week. Those are the only updates we have at this time as the investigation continues. Capt. Scott Molnar

