Threat of flooding continues with more rain to come

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) –

6:20 a.m. Heavy rain will continue throughout the morning with a Flood Advisories in Butler and Warren counties until 10:45 a.m.

A flash flood watch is in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday, expect rain for most of the day throughout the Miami Valley.

The heaviest rain will be in southern and western counties, lighter rain can be seen in northern and eastern counties.

Temperatures should be cool with some wind and continued showers until Wednesday.

