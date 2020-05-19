Threat of flooding continues with more rain to come

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) –

6:20 a.m. Heavy rain will continue throughout the morning with a Flood Advisories in Butler and Warren counties until 10:45 a.m.

A flash flood watch is in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday, expect rain for most of the day throughout the Miami Valley.

The heaviest rain will be in southern and western counties, lighter rain can be seen in northern and eastern counties.

Temperatures should be cool with some wind and continued showers until Wednesday.

[6:15 AM] Very heavy rain rates moving through parts of northern KY/southwest OH right now. Campbell County, KY mesonet has observed 1.4" in the past hour. Flash flooding will be possible in these areas through the morning commute! Turn around, don't drown! — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) May 19, 2020