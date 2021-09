DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 50th anniversary of Oktoberfest is being celebrated this weekend at the Dayton Art Museum. The popular festival and fundraiser returns to the museum for the community to enjoy.

The festival comes with changes this year to festival schedule and format to keep festival goers safe. There will be more seating and open tents to improve the past crowds.

Oktoberfest runs Sunday, September 26th from noon to 7pm.