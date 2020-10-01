Tecumseh Local Schools plan return to in-person classes

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Tecumseh Local Schools announce plans for students to return to in-person learning beginning Oct. 19.

The district will phase-in students grade 1-12 who choose to return starting with those who have an even home address on Monday, Oct. 19, and Wednesday, Oct. 21. Those who live at an odd home address will return Tuesday, Oct. 20, and Thursday, Oct. 22. All students will attend in-person Oct. 23. The following week, all students will return to in-person school on a normal schedule.

Kindergarten will return on a delayed, phased-in schedule starting Oct. 21.

The district will continue to offer remote learning for students that choose to remain online for the second quarter. Parents and guardians are to notify the school if their student will be continuing with remote learning for the second quarter by Thursday, Oct. 1.