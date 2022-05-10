ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WLNS) — New details have been released in an affidavit on the shooting death of former Michigan State Basketball Star Adreian Payne.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Monday in the Econ Landing townhomes in Orange County, Fla.

According to court documents, the suspected shooter, 29-year-old Lawrence Dority, was dropped off at a residence by his father, when they saw a car parked nearby.

After some type of interaction between Payne and Dority, the suspected shooter went back into his home and came back with a gun, and fired it at Payne.

Payne, who played for four seasons at MSU and went on to play for several different teams in the NBA, was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police records show at least part of the incident was caught on a surveillance camera, and according to the documents a female voice can be heard saying “do not pull your gun out,” and “we were asked to come here,” before a gunshot was fired.

The suspected shooter called 9-1-1 after the incident and said “this man tried coming to my house, he cut around my block, and he tried shooting me,” according to court documents. “He act like he got a gun, and I shot him.”

Dority spoke with officials and told them Payne had no business being at his home that late at night. Dority also added that he was intimidated by Payne’s size and said his actions were justified.

However, according to the court documents, the early investigations show Payne did not pose an immediate threat to Dority.

“Based on the facts and circumstances of the investigation your affiant reasonably believes Dority committed the homicide of Payne. Dority knowingly and intentionally fired a firearm at Payne. At that time, according to witness testimony, Payne was not threatening Dority in any way.”

Dority is scheduled to be in court Tuesday afternoon for an initial hearing in a Florida court.