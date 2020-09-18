Suspect on the run after neighborhood placed on hours-long lock down

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — SWAT cleared the scene of a neighborhood after locking it down for nearly 6 hours Friday morning.

The callout happened after Englewood Police attempted a traffic stop on a wanted suspect, who then led them on a chase into a neighborhood on Southway Road in Clayton just after 9 p.m.

Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said someone in the neighborhood reported the suspect ran into one of the homes. That caused crews to lock down the area, searching several homes.

Once it was determined the suspect wasn’t inside any of the houses, crews cleared the scene.

“There was never any entering into anyone’s home. There was never any other threats, other than a person who may have had some warrants,” said Sheriff Rob Streck. “So at this point, it’s not like we have a threat to the community right now because what may have happened never actually occurred.”

Sheriff Streck says there is currently no danger to the community, but say the suspect is known to Englewood Police and Clayton Police.