Sunny and warmer this weekend as the humidity rises

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lots of sunshine today and it will be a warmer this weekend than it has all week long. Humidity levels will continue to increase through Monday, making it rather uncomfortable by Monday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny & warmer. High 86

Higher humidity is back in the forecast for the next several days.

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Low 64

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer with an increase in the humidity. High 88

In your extended forecast….Chances for rain develop on Monday and continue throughout the new work week. High humidity along with temperatures in the upper 80s to around 90 stay with us week long.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS