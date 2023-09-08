DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A student brought a firearm to an elementary school in Dayton on Friday.

In a statement obtained by 2 NEWS, a student had reported to school administrators that another student had a weapon on Friday, Sept. 8. According to the statement from Dayton Public Schools (DPS) Interim Superintendent Dr. David Lawrence, staff quickly discovered and secured the weapon.

The Dayton Police Department and the family of the student were contacted regarding the discovery.

The safety of all students and staff is our utmost priority. The District encourages families to discuss the serious consequences that can result from bringing weapons of any kind onto school property, and would like to thank parents and guardians for their support as we work to keep all school buildings safe.” Dr. David Lawrence

Dayton police is handling the investigation. 2 NEWS reached out for comment, but have not yet heard back.