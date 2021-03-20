(NEXSTAR) – After months of negotiation during some of the darkest days of the pandemic, Americans are finally receiving their $1400 stimulus checks. Now, the question for many is, "What should I do with my COVID relief money?

Stimulus check money has been credited with bringing a flood of retail dollars into the stock market as people seek new income and perhaps a distraction from the pandemic. Before pouring stimulus dollars into the stock market, however, experts say there are important steps that must be taken first.