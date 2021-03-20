Storm Team 2 Forecast

Top Stories

Spring officially arrived at 5:37 AM. Later today it will be a gorgeous spring day as temperatures rebound into the mid 50s. Dry weather will be with us through the weekend as high pressure stays in control.

TODAY: Sunny. High 56

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Low 32

SUNDAY: Sunny and a little warmer. high 63

Dry weather continues through Tuesday. Tuesday night through Friday there will be periods of showers and unsettled weather. Many hours will still see dry weather through the period. Highs this week should be in the 60s.

