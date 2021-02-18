Snow showers will continue today, and snow will accumulate lightly through the day. It’s not going to be a lot of snow, but enough to keep roads slick. On average, we will see 1″ to 2″ across the area with isolated 3″ spots. Snow showers will taper off tonight.

Friday looks mostly dry, with just a very low chance of a few flurries. It will continue to be very cold with below normal temperatures through the start of the weekend.

TODAY: Cloudy and cold with scattered snow showers. Accumulation 1″ to 3″. High 26

TONIGHT: Cloudy and frigid with a few flurries. Low 12

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and very cold. High 22

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and continued cold. High 23

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and not as cold. High 35

The weekend looks dry, with the potential for some rain or snow showers developing by Sunday evening. We will continue with this precip Sunday night, and temperatures get low enough that some freezing rain will mix in.