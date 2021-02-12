We’re firmly locked in a cold air mass, and it’s not budging as we head into the weekend. Today we’ll see lots of clouds, and a little sun peeking through at times. Highs will only reach the mid-20s, while normal highs this time of year are in the upper 30s.

Overnight, we will drop down into the teens again as clouds linger. And Saturday will be cold with the chance of a few flurries or light snow showers. There will be little, if any, accumulation.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, continued cold. High 25

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cold. Low 16

SATURDAY: Cloudy and cold with the slight chance of a few flurries or light snow showers. Little or no accumulation. High 25

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and very cold. High 20

We are back with dry weather on Sunday. A bigger storm system will begin to impact us Sunday night, as we see a developing chance for snow. The snow chance will continue Monday and Monday night, and we could see some significant snow accumulation.