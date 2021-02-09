After accumulating snow in the southern half of the Miami Valley overnight, a few flurries will linger through lunchtime. It will continue to be cold across the region, with highs in the mid-upper 20s this afternoon.

Tonight will be dry, but watch for re-freezing of anything that melts today. Roads will still be snow and ice covered. Wednesday, we expect additional snowfall in the afternoon. Some freezing rain will also mix in across the southern counties.

TODAY: Lingering flurries, mostly cloudy and cold. High 28

TONIGHT: Cloudy and quite cold. Low 15

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and cold with snow showers developing. Freezing rain will mix in across the southern counties. High 26

THURSDAY: Morning snow showers, otherwise mostly cloudy, cold and breezy. High 26

Snow showers will linger into Thursday, with light accumulation possible. Friday looks dry, but continued cold. Another system moves in for the weekend, and we expect additional snow accumulation.