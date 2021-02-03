We will enjoy more sunshine today, with high pressure keeping us bright and dry. It will continue to be cold, however, as highs just get up near freezing this afternoon.

Overnight, clouds will be increasing ahead of a storm that will bring some rain and snow showers to the area on Thursday. Right now, it looks like the showers will hold off until mid-late afternoon. And while the precipitation will initially start off as a mix, it will change to mostly rain in the evening and overnight.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and continued cold. High 32

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and cold. Low 18

THURSDAY: Cloudy, breezy and chilly. A 60% chance of a rain/snow mix developing in the afternoon, and changing to all rain in the evening and overnight. High 40

FRIDAY: Just a slight chance of an early morning snow shower, then dry for the rest of the day. Mostly cloudy and cold. High 30

As the showers pull away and cold air moves in early Friday morning, we will see a brief change over to snow before it all comes to an end. Temperatures turn cold again for Friday and Saturday. Then, true Arctic air moves in on Sunday and we won’t get out of the teens.