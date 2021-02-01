Storm Team 2 Forecast

Moderate snow showers continue this evening. The snow will taper as we approach midnight. Overall accumulation will be around 1/2″ or less. Temperatures remain in the 20s this evening. Backroads will remain icy with a new layer of snow on top. Watch out for slick spots on all roads as temperatures fall into the teens tonight.

It’s breezy with a northwest wind around 15 mph. When we factor in the wind chill it feels like it’s about 13 degrees outside this evening. By tomorrow morning it will feel like it’s 5 degrees outside. Bundle the kids up at the bus stop and protect the skin.

TONIGHT: Snow showers early on, then ending. Accumulation 1/2″ or less. Low 18

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and cold. High 28

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High 32

Dry weather will continue on Wednesday, and the next storm arrives with a wintry mix changing to rain on Thursday.

