After some morning flurries, we expect to see some breaks of sun during the afternoon. This will be the coldest afternoon of the week, however, with highs only in the upper 20s and wind chills in the teens.

Overnight, we will drop down into the mid-teens, so Friday morning will be quite cold! Sunshine will continue in the afternoon, and we will top out close to 30-degrees. We are then tracking a big storm for the weekend.

TODAY: Morning clouds/flurries, then becoming mostly sunny. High 28

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and very cold. Low 15

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and continued cold. High 30

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds with the chance of rain/snow showers by evening, changing to snow at night. High 38

Most of Saturday will be dry, but by the evening some rain/snow showers develop. This will quickly turn to snow Saturday night, and will fall steady at times. We do expect some snow accumulation, but exactly how much and who sees the most is still in question.