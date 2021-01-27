Clouds hang around today, but most of the daylight hours will be dry. Expect a colder afternoon, with high temperatures about 10-degrees lower than yesterday’s high. We may see some light snow across the southern counties by evening.

Scattered light snow showers will be possible overnight, mainly south of Dayton. Any accumulation looks very light, but could be enough to create isolated slick areas with temperatures well below freezing. Thursday we return to dry weather and some sunshine.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and cold. Slight chance of a snow shower late across the southwest. High 32

TONIGHT: Scattered snow showers south of I-70, little or no accumulation. Breezy and quite cold. Low 18

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cold. High 28

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and continued cold. High 30

Friday will be another dry day before a storm moves in this weekend. That will bring in the chance of rain and snow showers beginning late Saturday afternoon.