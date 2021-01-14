Colder and the Return of Snow Showers

Initially, rain will move in after midnight. As cold air advances in with the system, rain will mix with snow. We will continue with on and off rain/snow showers through the day Friday.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and breezy with rain showers developing, mixing with snow late. No snow accumulation is expected. Low 34

FRIDAY: Periods of clouds and sun, breezy and colder with scattered snow showers, possibly mixed with rain or snow pellets. No snow accumulation is expected. High 38

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and cold with a few snow showers, accumulations under 1″. Low 27

SATURDAY: Cloudy, breezy and colder with scattered snow showers. Snow accumulation 1″or less. High 34

Cold air will be firmly in place this weekend with occasional snow showers. Overall snow accumulations will be light, but there could be quick bursts of heavy snow which would reduce visibility and cause roads to become slick.