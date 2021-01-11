We’re starting off mostly cloudy this morning, but we do have a little afternoon sun in the forecast. It is going to continue to feel pretty cold, however, with highs just reaching the mid-30s this afternoon.

Beyond today, we will start a nice warming trend. Breezy conditions develop Tuesday, and the southerly flow will help push highs up near 40-degrees.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with some breaks of sun in the afternoon. High 35

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 24

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and chilly. High 40

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and chilly. High 45

Temperatures continue to climb through Thursday. Thursday night, our next storm system moves in bringing rain showers. As cold air rushes in behind the storm, rain will change to snow on Friday.