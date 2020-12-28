Sharply colder today as a cold front has ushered in the colder air mass. Temperatures will remain in the 30s today. Areas mainly north of I-70 may encounter a few flurries or some patchy drizzle.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and much colder. Spotty flurries or drizzle north. Temperatures in the 30s.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Chilly. Low 20

TUESDAY: Partly sunny & cold. High 36

The rest of the week will be active with a couple of storm systems that will bring in mixed precipitation starting on Wednesday through the start of the new year.