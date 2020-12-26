The wind will be light out of the southwest tonight. It will still be cold with just a few clouds. Your low is 20 degrees.

Southwest winds will pick up tomorrow ahead of an approaching cold front. Sunday will be mild and well above the seasonal normal with a high of 46.

Scattered rain showers will move in ahead of the cold front Sunday night. This means we will see rain. Conditions will dry out behind the cold front as temperatures drop. A few flurries are possible, but not likely. The low will fall around 32 degrees Monday morning and temperatures won’t climb much during the day.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and chilly. Low 20

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds and mild. High 46

SUNDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and mild. Low 32

MONDAY: Cold and dreary. High 33

Temperatures will bounce up and down this week. Another powerhouse storm is in the forecast for Wednesday night and Thursday. Some snow may be possible heading into Friday.