Look for clear skies tonight. This will set us up for the coldest night of the week with lows dropping into the mid-20s. We will be back to full sunshine on Wednesday, and while temperatures will still run just below normal, it will feel better with less wind.
TONIGHT: Clear and colder. Low 25
WEDNESDAY: Sunny and cool. High 48
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear and chilly, becoming breezy. Low 38
THURSDAY: Sunny, windy and warmer. High 62
We will see windy conditions develop on Thursday. Winds will be coming in from the southwest, and this will draw in warmer air. Above normal temperatures continue into the weekend.