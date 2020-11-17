CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) -- The increase of covid-19 cases and its impact on staff and students is forcing Centerville City Schools to move to 100 percent remote learning. During Monday night’s Board of Education, work officials announced plans to move to a remote learning environment beginning next Monday, Nov. 23 until Jan. 19.

In a video message to parents Dr. Tom Henderson, Superintendent of Centerville City Schools said, "On a daily basis we need to fill more than 100 positions with substitute teachers and support staff and it has become increasingly difficult to find enough people to do that."