Clouds increase tonight into Tuesday morning as another disturbance swings through the region. We don’t expect any precipitation out of this, but it will be mostly cloudy early Tuesday with increasing afternoon sun. This system brings in another push of chilly air.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, breezy and chilly. Low 36

TUESDAY: Some morning clouds followed by afternoon sun, breezy and chilly. High 44

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold. Low 25

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and cool. High 48

The coldest night of the week will be Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Temperatures will drop down into the mid 20s. After Wednesday, we will warm up again. During the second half of the week, we will reach the low 60s for afternoon highs.