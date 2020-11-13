Tonight as winds relax and the sky remains clear, temperatures tumble. We will drop into the mid-20s by early Saturday morning. After a cold start to the day, the afternoon will be cool and dry. Clouds will increase ahead of a cold front that will bring showers Saturday evening.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Low 26

SATURDAY: Some morning sun with increasing afternoon clouds. High 52

SATURDAY NIGHT: Breezy with showers and a chance of a thunderstorm. Low 48

SUNDAY: Morning showers, then clouds mixed with afternoon sun, windy and chilly. Morning High 52 with temperatures falling in the afternoon.

Sunday will start rainy, but we will dry out for the afternoon. It will be windy with gusts of 40 to 45 mph possible. Monday looks dry and chilly.