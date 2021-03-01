Storm Team 2 Forecast

After a mild weekend, it’s turning chilly again this week. We expect a breezy day, with increasing sunshine, and highs in the low 40s.

Tonight, the wind will die down and the sky stays clear. That will allow temperatures to turn even colder, as we drop down near 20 degrees. Sunshine and dry weather will continue on Tuesday.

TODAY: Increasing sunshine, breezy and colder. High 43

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Low 20

TUESDAY: Sunny and seasonably chilly. High 44

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, nice and cool. High 52

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the workweek, ahead of a cold front. The front will pass through dry, but will bring in a push of chilly air for the end of the week.

