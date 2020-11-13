A cold front will cross the region today, bringing in some morning clouds. It passes through dry, however it will be breezy. Temperatures will remain seasonably cool, with highs in the low 50s.

Tonight as winds relax and the sky remains clear, temperatures tumble. We will drop into the mid-20s by early Saturday morning. After a cold start to the day, the afternoon will be cool and dry. Clouds will increase ahead of a cold front that will bring showers by Saturday evening.

TODAY: Morning clouds, then afternoon sun. Breezy and cool. High 52

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Low 26

SATURDAY: Morning sun, with increasing afternoon clouds. A few showers by evening. High 52

SUNDAY: Morning showers, windy and cool. High 58

Sunday will start rainy, but we will dry out for the afternoon. It will be windy, with gusts to 35mph possible. We’ll see early high temperatures and then falling temps in the afternoon.