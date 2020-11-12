A cold front will bring a few clouds to the area later tonight and Friday morning, but we don’t expect any precipitation. Clouds decrease Friday afternoon, and we will get back to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be a touch cooler.

TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy after midnight and cold. Low 36

FRIDAY: Partly sunny morning and mostly sunny in the afternoon, breezy and cool. High 52

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold. Low 26

SATURDAY: Some morning sun followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon. Showers develop in the evening. High 52

Saturday morning, we’ll drop into the mid 20s, so it will be a cold start. Clouds will be increasing Saturday and the chance of rain develops Saturday evening. Rain is more likely Saturday night and Sunday as a cold front moves in.