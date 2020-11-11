Storm Team 2 Forecast

Sunshine Thursday and Cool

Tonight looks colder as we drop down into the low 30s. Thursday will be bright with a lot of sunshine. It will be another seasonably cool day with highs in the mid 50s.

TONIGHT: Clear and colder. Low 32

THURSDAY: Sunny and cool. High 54

THURSDAY NIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy and chilly. Low 36

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and continued seasonably cool. High 52

Sunshine will continue on Friday. Heading into the weekend, clouds increase on Saturday after a cold start. A shower is possible later in the afternoon. Rain is more likely Saturday night and Sunday.

